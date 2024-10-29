Saakashvili calls for street protests

29 Oct. 22:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili addressed his supporters and the opposition on a social network after the parliamentary elections.

He called on the opposition to organize continuous street mass protests. According to him, this is "the most effective way to discredit the elections".

In addition to this, Saakashvili said that hoping for a foreign reaction is not enough, since activity on the streets must be a priority.

Let us remind you that the Georgian Dream won the parliamentary elections in Georgia held on October 26. The opposition refused to recognize the results and declared its readiness to protest.