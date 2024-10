30 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Parliament ratified the agreement on allied relations with Uzbekistan.

The Azerbaijani parliament's session has discussed a draft law on the approval of the "Agreement on allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan."

The discussions held on October 29 emphasized that the agreement will make an important contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

After the discussion, the agreement was put to a vote and approved.