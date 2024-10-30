CEC: Georgian President discrediting electronic election technologies

30 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's Central Election Commission rejected claims of the country’s President Salome Zurabichvili on Saturday’s parliamentary elections having been subject of fraud.

According to the CEC, Zurabichvili is “inciting mistrust in the public toward [voting] technologies” by using“groundless, non-argumentative and false accusations” in interviews she had given to domestic and international media outlets and in public speeches.

The CEC said the President was “trying to discredit the election administration, which has organised the most important elections at the highest level, at the international level”.

"The fact that the elections were administered in a qualified and professional manner has been confirmed by the observation missions of OSCE/ODIHR and other international organisations in their statements and assessments. However, the President is trying to present the situation differently”, the statement reads.

The body added “considering all the facts and still attempting to discredit the technology” was “nothing more than a denial of reality and an attempt to mislead the public for political gain".