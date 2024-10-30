Iran says new blows await Israel in coming days

30 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A high-ranking commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that new initiatives will catch Israel by surprise in the future and deal heavier blows to the criminal regime.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi made the remarks on October 30, three days after Israel waged an attack on Iranian military installations, for which Iran has vowed a response.

"In the coming days, you will see more crushing blows awaiting the Zionist regime (Israel|) and new measures and initiatives to take it by surprise," Reza Naqdi said.

According to him, Israel "will face bigger defeats."

Yesterday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran could vastly reduce Israel's military capabilities by striking it with a greater force compared with the October 1 attack.

"We must put [Israel] in its place... We are also capable of damaging their security, and they will receive a much more powerful response than before," Pezeshkian said.

In addition, the Iranian government plans to raise its military budget by around 200%.