Israel warns Iran of using new capacities in case of another attack

30 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Herzi Halevi has warned Iran about potential attacks on targets it has not yet struck and with capacities it has not yet used if it launches another missile attack on Israel.

"If Iran makes the mistake of launching another missile barrage at Israel, we will once again know how to reach Iran, with capabilities that we did not even use this time, and strike very, very hard at both their capabilities and locations that we set aside for now," Herzi Halevi said.

According to him, the Israeli military has postponed strikes on a number of targets in Iran "for a very simple reason, because we may be required to do this again."

The IDF said on October 26 that it was conducting surgical strikes on military targets in Iran in response to the October 1 attack.