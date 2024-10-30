Biden alarmed by Georgia's election results

U.S. President Joe Biden commented on the parliamentary elections held in Georgia on October 26.
In his statement, the U.S. President said he was “deeply alarmed” by Georgia’s recent “democratic backsliding”, including the enactment of legislation “mirroring Russian laws”, in reference to the law on transparency of foreign influence.
"Most recently, Georgia’s October 26 parliamentary elections were marred by numerous recorded misuses of administrative resources as well as voter intimidation and coercion”, Biden said.