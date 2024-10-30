Iraq interested in BRICS

30 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iraqi government is interested in BRICS, but it is too early to talk about the country joining the association, Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev said in an interview with Izvestia.

"Russia is in fashion among Iraqis now. There are many who want to visit Russia for tourism or business purposes...and the BRICS association is becoming very interesting, in which, as Baghdad understands, Russia plays a significant role," Kutrashev said.

According to the envoy, when the U.S. learns that Iraq has begun practical steps to join the association, they will try to prevent this.

"Iraq cannot afford a direct confrontation with the United States. So, it is too early to talk about this now, but we will come to it in time," Kutrashev said.

The ambassador added that the U.S. is irritated by the fact that Russia is "very popular among influential political organizations and even some armed groups".