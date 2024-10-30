Israel struck Iran's Space Center - report

30 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

New satellite photographs suggest that the Israeli military’s attack on Iran on October 26 struck an array of sensitive military sites, including a major missile production facility.

The strikes destroyed air-defense systems set up to protect several critical oil and petrochemical refineries, as well as systems guarding a large gas field and a major port in southern Iran. Israel also struck military bases in the provinces of Tehran, according to Iran’s national air defense.

The satellite images show the Shahroud Space Center in Semnan Province, which belongs to Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, The New York Times reported.

The Shahroud facility was likely used in the mass production of intermediate-range ballistic missiles that could be used to target Israel, according to the NYT.