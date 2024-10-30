Nearly $300mln to be invested in Central Kazakhstan's longest road

30 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Asian Development Bank said it has approved a sovereign-guaranteed local currency loan of up to $291.49 million equivalent to reconstruct 208 km of road in central Kazakhstan.

According to the ADB, the road will improve domestic and regional connectivity, road safety, and promote national and international trade.

The project will upgrade the existing two-lane highway connecting Kyzylorda to Zhezkazgan to a higher standard, climate-resilient two-lane road.

The rehabilitated road is projected to provide all-weather access and reduce travel time from four to two hours on the route.

The bank said the project incorporates rumble strips, safer pedestrian crossings, and interchanges to improve road safety. These measures are expected to significantly reduce accidents and enhance the overall safety of the road corridor.