Several Russia's regions to ban digital currency mining 

30 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mining of digital currencies will be banned in some regions of Russia at the state level in the near future, Russia's Deputy Energy Minister Yevgeny Grabchak said.

"If we say that mining is the forerunner of digitalization, then mining will soon be banned at the state level in some regions. Any (mining)," Grabchak said.

He explained that this is due to electricity shortages in the regions.