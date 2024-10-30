Stavropol resorts popular among tourists from two capitals

30 Oct. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

During 5 months of the high season 2024, the resorts of Stavropol were 1,5 times more popular than a year earlier. The home cities of the majority of tourists are two Russian capitals.

Along with the resort of Sochi, the health resorts of Stavropol showed a serious influx of tourists during the high season this year, the press service of the MegaFon company reports.

The most popular resorts are traditionally Pyatigorsk and Kislovodsk. There, 53% of all travelers spent vacation. The tourist flow to the cities in May-September 2024 increased by 11% compared to the same period of previous year.

Pyatigorsk remains the leader in terms of tourist flow: the total number of tourists in the city increased by 24%. The tourists are attracted by warm days and major events held in the capital of the North Caucasus Federal District.