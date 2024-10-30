Major hydroelectric power plant put into operation in Georgia

30 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Georgian government website

The construction of the largest hydroelectric power plant in Georgia's modern history, Khobi 2, has been completed. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze addressed the audience at the opening ceremony.

In western Georgia, in the Chkhorotsku municipality, the largest hydroelectric power plant in the country built after 1991 was completed, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at the opening ceremony. The name of the plant is Khobi 2.

"The Khobi 2 hydroelectric power plant is the largest hydroelectric power plant built in Georgia after the Soviet period. The installed capacity of the plant is 44.5 MW, and the electricity generation is 202 mln kWh. The investment volume is $63 mln, 300 people were employed during the construction,”

- Irakli Kobakhidze said.