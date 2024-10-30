30 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow sees Georgia as a potential partner and expects rapprochement. The Russian Foreign Ministry also commented on the situation with the elections in the country.

Moscow is determined to normalize relations with Georgia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"We are counting on the stable development of the Transcaucasian republic, on the further normalization of bilateral relations,”

– Maria Zakharova said.

According to the official spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, Georgia has decided to minimize outside influence by adopting a law on foreign agents.