Tajik ZET Mobile network to operate via Azerbaijani satellite

30 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Photo: Trend

Tajikistan's mobile operator ZET Mobile has signed an agreement with Azercosmos OJSC to use the Azerbaijani Azerspace-2 communications satellite, which allows it to provide high-quality communications in remote areas of the country.

The Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Tajik mobile operator ZET Mobile, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan reported.

The new stage of cooperation with Azercosmos will allow ZET Mobile to provide high-quality mobile communications not only in large cities, but also in remote regions of Tajikistan, Trend reports.

Currently, cellular communications in Tajikistan are significantly limited mainly to large settlements of the country, while the current digital structure is unable to cover remote regions suffering from the lack of both high-quality communications and high-speed Internet.