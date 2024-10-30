Russian tourist dies in Turkish hotel

30 Oct. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Russian tourist died in a hotel in Alanya. Her body was found on the floor of the room. An investigation has been initiated into the incident.

A Russian vacationer died in one of the hotels in Alanya, Türkiye. Her body was found on the floor of her room by the establishment's employees.

According to the local news portal Gerçek Alanya, doctors who arrived at the hotel on call established the death of the 49-year-old Russian woman.

It is noted that the forensic medical examination has launched an investigation into the incident, since it considers the death of the Russian tourist suspicious.