Mufti of Dagestan decorated with Order of Russian Orthodox Church

30 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Press Service of the Muftiate of Dagestan

Patriarch Kirill awarded the Mufti of Dagestan the Order of "Glory and Honor". At the meeting, the religious leaders discussed the issue of the appearance of schoolchildren in educational institutions.

Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' Kirill awarded the Mufti of Dagestan Akhmed Abdullayev the Order of the Russian Orthodox Church "Glory and Honor".

According to the press service of the Muftiate, Abdullayev was awarded for his contribution to the development of interreligious dialogue, the preservation of traditional values, and in connection with his 65th birthday.

The meeting was also attended by Archbishop Varlaam of Makhachkala and Grozny and the head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov.

In addition, the Mufti of Dagestan discussed with the Patriarch the issue of the appearance of schoolchildren in educational institutions.