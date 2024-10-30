Russia increases trade turnover with Caspian countries

30 Oct. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia's trade turnover with the Caspian countries continues to grow. In 2024, it may amount to $38 bln. Mutual settlements are conducted in national currencies.

Russia has increased its trade turnover with countries that have access to the Caspian Sea - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran and Turkmenistan, Vladimir Padalko, Vice-Head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation informed.

He noted that by the end of the current year, Russia's trade turnover with the Caspian states may reach $38 bln. Padalko emphasized that the volumes were restored after 2022.

At the same time, the Vice President noted that there was a decrease in trade turnover with Turkmenistan, Iran and Azerbaijan. According to him, business has recovered thanks to the measures taken.