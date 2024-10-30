How many fires were extinguished this year in Dagestan?

30 Oct. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Since the beginning of the year, over 2,666 fires have been extinguished in Dagestan. 38 people have died in the fires. 6 municipal emergencies have been registered.

A meeting of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for Dagestan was held in Kizlyar, where the results of work since the beginning of 2024 were summed up. The meeting was held under the leadership of the acting head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Oleg Kolpikov.

He noted that over the first 9 months of this year, 2,666 fires broke out, 38 people died, including 12 children, 36 people were injured, and the overall damage amounted to over 159 mln rubles.

Kolpikov stated that in 2024, 6 municipal emergencies were registered in Dagestan, which were associated with explosions of gas-air mixtures in private residential buildings.