EU Ambassador claims serious violations in Georgia's elections

30 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Serious violations were recorded in the elections held in Georgia last weekend, which cannot be the case for a country seeking EU membership. The relevant statement was made by the EU Ambassador to the Republic.

"The parliamentary elections in Georgia were marked by serious violations. Violations that are incompatible with the standards expected of a country that is a candidate for EU membership,”

– Pavel Gerchinsky said.