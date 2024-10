31 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mines and explosive munitions have contaminated 11,667 square kilometers of Azerbaijani territory, Chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said.

According to him, preliminary assessments indicate the presence of around 1.5 million mines in these areas.

"Research is currently in progress in this field," Suleymanov said.

Mines have killed 70 Azerbaijani citizens and injured more than 30o people over the last four years.