Russian FM to pay working visit to Kazakhstan

31 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on November 6-7, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"The minister will hold talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. Emphasis will be put on preparations for a planned state visit of our president to the Republic of Kazakhstan," Maria Zakharova said.

In addition, in the spirit of the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and alliance, it is planned to discuss the bilateral agenda, current international issues of mutual interest and cooperation in common integration platforms.

Lavrov will also meet with students and teachers from one of Astana's higher education institutions.