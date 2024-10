31 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to postpone his son's wedding, fearing drone attacks, according to local media.

The wedding of Avner Netanyahu is planned for November 26 in the Sharon region, north of Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu fears that holding the wedding as planned could risk the safety of participants and wants to postpone the event, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

On October 19, a Hezbollah drone hit the window of Netanyahu’s bedroom in Caesarea in northern Israel.