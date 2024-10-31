Armenia changes its mind about parting with Russia

31 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan and Moscow have strong economic ties and their relations are transparent, with the countries having disagreements on some foreign policy issues, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during Thursday’s debates on the state budget draft at the joint meeting of the standing committees of the Armenian National Assembly.

"We do not always share each other's positions, this concerns one or two platforms in which we are members, for example, the CSTO. Our attitude to the structure is known," Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Considering the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace treaty, the FM said there are one or two formulations, on which the work will continue.

"Now we have an understanding that there are one-two wordings around which we will continue the work. This is normal negotiations process. I have to express cautious optimism that soon we will succeed in achieving an agreement around those few wordings and then the treaty will be ready for signing,” Mirzoyan said.

Earlier, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan urged to eliminate all the problems in Armenian-Russian relations. He believes the sides should balance and try to eliminate all the reefs.