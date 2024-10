31 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Edelweiss Air, a subsidiary of Swiss International Air Lines and a member of the Lufthansa Group, will commence direct flights from Zurich to Tbilisi, the United Airports of Georgia said.

The body added the new route would operate starting April 12, 2025 twice per week using Airbus A320 aircraft.

Edelweiss Air operates flights to 90 destinations in Europe and the United States from its Zurich base.