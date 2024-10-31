U.S. demands Georgian President to provide data on irregularities in elections

31 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said he hoped Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili could provide information about alleged irregularities in Saturday's parliamentary elections that would be “relevant to any investigation”.

"I’ll let the president speak for herself, but my understanding is she has said that she has information about irregularities, so hopefully she can provide that information that would be relevant to any investigation, whether it’s conducted by Georgian authorities or anyone else, Miller said.

Yesterday, the Georgian Prosecutor's Office said it had launched an investigation into claims of “falsification” of elections, after the CEC asked the body for an inquiry following claims by Zurabichvili, who dismissed the results as “rigged”.