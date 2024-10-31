60 joint documents to be adopted at COP29

31 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

About 60 statements and decisions are expected to be adopted in Baku within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister and chief negotiator of COP29 Yalchin Rafiyev said during the dialog on Sustainable Development Goals on the theme "Future Echoes: Bridging Pathways for Climate Change and Global Goals.''

“We have a very ambitious agenda in front of us. We had little time. We've built capacity thanks to political support for our commitments. We have managed to ensure the establishment of a successful process among UN members. We will witness that very soon," Yalchin Rafiyev said.

According to the diplomat, there is a connection between the Sustainable Development Goals and climate action.

"We also tried to include this issue in COP29 as part of the negotiations. We have set ourselves a fair and collective goal. At the same time, we are anticipating approximately 60 statements and decisions to be made in Baku. However, in its capacity as the host, the presidency has its own initiatives that not only complement the negotiating agenda but also contribute to the global action on climate change. Some of these initiatives are also related to the Sustainable Development Goals and their implementation,” Yalchin Rafiyev said.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention.