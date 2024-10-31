Gas explosion in Cherkessk: death toll increases

31 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A gas blast rocked an apartment building in Russia’s city of Cherkessk in the region of Karachay-Circassia, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry department reported.

The gas blast occurred on upper floors of a five-story apartment building. It caused destruction in apartments on the two upper floors.

The death toll has risen to two, the number of those injured in the incident has climbed to 11, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s office said.

Around 50 people were evacuated from the building.