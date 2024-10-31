Georgia's elections: two people detained for ballot stuffing

31 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Interior Ministry officials have detained two persons on charges of mass ballot stuffing at one of the polling stations in the Marneuli district on the parliamentary election day, the agency said in a statement.

"The investigation revealed that on October 26, during the parliamentary elections, the suspects illegally inserted ballots into the ballot box at polling station 69 in the village of Sadakhlo, located in the Marneuli district," the statement reads.

The Georgian Central Election Commission had to annul the election results at the polling station due to the incident.

Currently, the agency is investigating a criminal case under the article addressing the deliberate falsification of election-related documents, including electoral lists, protocols, ballots, registration journals, and checklists.

The crime is punishable by up to two years of imprisonment.