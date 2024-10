31 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan spoke about Armenia's trade relations with the EAEU countries.

He noted that in the first 8 months of this year, trade turnover exceeded $9 billion, which is twice as much as last year’s figures.

The minister also emphasized that Armenia's exports to the EAEU countries amounted to more than $2.5 billion, while imports to Armenia reached over $7.1 billion.