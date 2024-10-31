Bayramov emphasizes serious progress in negotiations between Baku and Yerevan

31 Oct. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with the UK Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the minister spoke about the work on coordinating the draft peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Minister emphasized that serious progress has been made in the process of negotiations between Baku and Yerevan on the peace agreement.

In addition to this, the ministers discussed various areas of cooperation in the energy sector, as well as the upcoming COP29 Conference.