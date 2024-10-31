Tourist flights to Baikonur to be launched soon

31 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed to develop tourism to Baikonur. Visitors will be able to get to the cosmodrome by plane from Russia and Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported.

"An agreement has been reached to establish air service from Kazakhstan and Russia to the city of Baikonur in order to develop tourism to the space station",

Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said.

The agreement was reached at the ICAN-2024 forum in Malaysia.

It should be noted that Baikonur is the largest cosmodrome in the world. It was inaugurated in 1957. Russia leases the launch area and its infrastructure from Kazakhstan. The agreement is concluded until the middle of the 21st century.