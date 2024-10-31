Lavrov criticizes West's interference in situation in South Caucasus

31 Oct. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the interference of Western countries in relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, describing it as a destructive activity.

"The West does not stop its destructive activities in other parts of the Eurasian continent. In the South Caucasus, it persistently imposes its services in the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations",

Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov said that the previous geopolitical paradigm, when the USA tried to interfere in affairs in various regions, is a thing of the past. According to Lavrov, this model led to the destabilization of the situation in many parts of the world.

The Minister emphasized the importance of taking into account the positions of all parties, without resorting to a forceful solution to the conflict.

Lavrov also emphasized that the countries of the Caspian region effectively support stability and security in Eurasia. It should be noted that the Caspian countries include Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan