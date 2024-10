31 Oct. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian embassy in Iran has been headed by Grigor Hakobyan. This is stated in the decree signed by the president of the republic, Vahagn Khachatryan.

Hakobyan will replace Arsen Avakyan, who left the post due to the fact that he was appointed the country's ambassador to Turkmenistan.

Let us remind you that Avakyan headed the Armenian embassy in the Islamic Republic for the past three years.