CEC of Georgia receives over a thousand complaints regarding elections

31 Oct. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC) received almost 1.2 thousand complaints regarding the parliamentary elections held on October 26.

"We are sharing with you information about the statistics and a little comparative analysis of complaints. In 2020, a total of 2,054 complaints were submitted. In 2021, 1840 complaints, and this year, a total of 1170 complaints have been submitted, which indicates a decreasing and positive trend",

Head of the Legal Department of the CEC of Georgia Giorgi Santuriani said.

The complaints were received in connection with violations during the parliamentary elections. Over 500 of these complaints were filed by observer organizations, and about 600 complaints by electoral subjects.

President Salome Zurabishvili, who has publicly claimed that the elections were rigged, has been summoned for questioning following an appeal to the CEC prosecutor's office.