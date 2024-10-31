Germany to close all Iranian consulates

31 Oct. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

All Iranian consulates general in Germany will cease operating. This decision was made by the German Foreign Ministry after a German citizen was executed in the Islamic Republic.

Thus, the Iranian consulates in Hamburg, Munich and Frankfurt am Main will be closed and only the country's embassy in Berlin will continue to operate in Germany, Associated Press reports.

A few days ago, Iran carried out the death penalty against Jamshid Sharmahd, who had Iranian and German citizenship. He was convicted of leading the opposition organization "Tondar", which is considered terrorist in the country. In addition to this, Sharmahd was suspected of having ties to the FBI, CIA and Mossad, as well as of planning two dozen terrorist attacks.