31 Oct. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A ZIL-131 truck fell off a cliff in the Tsuntinsky district of Dagestan, the press service of the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

The accident occurred on October 30 in the village of Tlyadal. The driver of the car lost control and drove off the road. The car went over a 65-meter cliff.

It is noted that the driver died on the scene. Three more people, residents of the village of Bezhta, were injured and taken to the hospital.