Dagestani and Georgian wrestlers to meet in World Freestyle Wrestling Championship's final

31 Oct. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The representative of Russia, Magomed Magomayev, will face the wrestler from Georgia Avtandil Kenchadze in the final fight in the 79 kg weight category.

Dagestani sportsman Magomayev made his debut at this tournament as part of the national team. Reaching the final of the world championship is a great achievement for the young athlete. Many experts gave the title to Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs, but the American wrestler did not make it to the final.

It should be noted that the Dagestani wrestler has victories over opponents from Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Puerto Rico and Slovakia.