USA supports Azerbaijan and Armenia in their efforts for peace

1 Nov. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States supports Azerbaijan and Armenia in the process of reaching a peace agreement. This was stated in a statement published on the social media page of the head of the State Department press service.

"We support both sides in their efforts to achieve a lasting, dignified peace for the sake of security and prosperity in the region",

Matthew Miller said.

He stressed that Washington welcomes the steps taken by the South Caucasus republics in formalizing the border delimitation procedure rules.

Let us remind you that last week, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia approved the rules for delimiting the border between the countries.