1 Nov. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will arrive in France on a state visit on November 4, the press service of Akorda writes.

Tokayev will hold talks with the President of France Emmanuel Macron. The leaders will discuss cooperation in trade, economy and other areas.

It is noted that the President of Kazakhstan will also meet with representatives of the French business. The visit of the Kazakh leader will last until November 5.