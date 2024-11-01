Türkiye opens gas trading center in Istanbul

1 Nov. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The gas trading center will appear next year in Istanbul. It will be created as part of the international gas hub project. This statement was made by the Turkish Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar.

According to Bayraktar, Botaş will be involved in the implementation of the project on the Turkish side and Gazprom will participate from the Russian side.

The minister also noted that during the talks with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Gazprom would receive the relevant instructions.

"We will create a powerful infrastructure in 2025 that will operate a trading platform in the Istanbul Financial Center in partnership with Botaş and Gazprom",

Bayraktar said.

According to the Minister, a memorandum of understanding has been submitted to both parties.

In addition to this, Bayraktar explained that Istanbul gas index would be applied in the new center.

"Russia will sell its gas with a price based on Istanbul gas index",

Bayraktar said.