Media: Iran to respond to Israel from Iraq

1 Nov. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's retaliatory strike on Israel is expected in the coming days and could be carried out from Iraq, the Axios portal reports, citing sources in Israeli intelligence.

According to the report, Iran may attack Israel before November 5 ahead of the US presidential elections. Moreover, the strike may come from Iraq, not Iran, as Tehran wants to protect its own strategic facilities from a subsequent Israeli response.

The report also indicates that Iran's strike will be powerful. The IRGC intends to use drones, as well as launch a ballistic missile attack.