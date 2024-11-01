Lavrov assesses Turkish interest in rapprochement with BRICS

1 Nov. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In an interview with the Turkish newspaper Hürriyet, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, spoke about Moscow's reaction to Ankara's interest in rapprochement with BRICS.

The minister noted that Russia welcomes Turkish interest in rapprochement with the association. According to him, this confirms the attractiveness of the organization.

At the same time, he emphasized that the specifics of Ankara's participation in BRICS will be made on the basis of consensus among the association's members.

Lavrov also noted Russia's support of expanding the BRICS' ties with the countries of the Global Majority.