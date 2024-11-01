Astana joins World Tourism Alliance

1 Nov. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Astana joined the World Tourism Alliance (WTA) at the ceremony held during the WTA Annual Meeting in Sanya, China.

"By joining the WTA, Astana strengthens international cooperation in the field of tourism and opens new prospects for promoting the tourism potential of the capital of Kazakhstan at the global level",

the city administration said.

The capital of Kazakhstan joined the WTA under the Visit Astana tourism brand. This step will open up new opportunities for Astana to attract tourists from all over the world.