Lavrov: Akkuyu NPP is a successful example of Russia-Türkiye cooperation

1 Nov. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

If it is possible to agree on the parameters of Russia's participation in the construction of the Sinop NPP in Türkiye, then both sides will benefit from this, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, said.

He noted that the Turkish leadership must decide how, on what terms and with whose assistance the project for the construction of the station will be implemented.

Accordinding to the Russian Foreign Minister, Russia and Türkiye have successful experience of cooperation in this area. Sergey Lavrov cited the construction of the Akkuyu NPP as an example.

In addition, the Minister said that the USA is trying to interfere in trade between Moscow and Ankara, noting that the prospects for cooperation depend on the adoption of mutually acceptable decisions.