Iran assesses capabilities of Makhachkala port

1 Nov. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian delegation headed by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Russia Kazem Jalali, arrived at the Makhachkala seaport during their visit to Dagestan.

The General Director of the port, Jamal Aliyev, acquainted the guests with the recent changes in the port, and also told them about the strategy for its further development.

Aliyev said that most of the general and bulk cargo handled in the port goes through Iranian ports in the Caspian Sea.

In addition to this, the parties discussed ways to improve efficiency and increase mutual cargo flow.

In turn, the ambassador said that the port of Makhachkala is of interest to Iran for building mutually beneficial relations.