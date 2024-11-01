Who stole votes in Georgia?

1 Nov. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The opposition parties stole the votes of the ruling Georgian Dream party in the parliamentary elections held on October 26 using a special scheme. This was reported by the Executive Secretary of the Georgian Dream, Mamuka Mdinaradze.

According to Mdinaradze, the Georgian Dream supporters came to the polling stations on election day and found out that someone had registered them as observers from the opposition in locations far from their residence.

The Executive Secretary of the party emphasized that a total of 81 such violations had been recorded. All of them occurred according to the same scheme, indicating intentional coordination rather than coincidence.

"We will submit the materials to the prosecutor's office today",

Mdinaradze said.

He called on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation into each case.

The country's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, in turn, called the statements about the falsification of the parliamentary elections absurd, noting that the elections had been held using modern technologies and ID cards.

"The NGO leaders Baia Pataraia, Nino Lomjaria, Eka Gigauri mocked those who believed that the ID card chip had the mark of the devil. Now they claim that the voting machines are possessed by the devil",

Kobakhidze said.

According to him, many absurd things have been said on this matter in recent days. Kobakhidze spoke about the statement that "the devil in the voting machine intentionally reduced the number of votes for the United National Movement"

President Salome Zurabishvili had previously accused the Georgian Dream of falsifying the elections.