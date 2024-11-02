2 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruling Georgian Dream party will never abolish the law outlawing the propaganda of LGBT relations [the LGBT movement is deemed extremist and outlawed in Russia], even if it complicates the country’s integration into the EU for several years, the party’s executive secretary Mamuka Mdinaradze said.

"Even if it creates temporary obstacles for us, we will not take these so-called ‘values’ into account. It is better to be late by 2 or 3 years, but we will never, and I underscore, never withdraw the law outlawing LGBT propaganda," Mdinaradze said.

According to him, the Georgian authorities will not trade the traditional future of future generations for the achievement of "their mercantile political goals," TASS reported.

On September 17, the Georgian Parliament passed a law that prohibits the LGBT propaganda, EU leaders have repeatedly criticized this law.