Two tourists detained for unlawfully entering Baikonur in Kazakhstan

2 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two tourists were detained for entering the grounds of the Baikonur spaceport without proper authorization, Kazakhstan's Prosecutor General's Office reported.

"Police officers of the Russian Interior Ministry detained French citizen Axel Olivier Robert and German citizen Lorenz Julian Karl Jurgen for being on the premises of the Baikonur spaceport without a permit," the prosecutor's office said.

The detention took place on October 29. When questioned, Robert and Jurgen said they wanted to take a look at the Energia rocket at the Baikonur spaceport.

Police officers cited the violators, keeping them in custody for one day. After that they were expelled from the Baikonur site.