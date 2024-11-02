Tbilisi airport breaks passenger record

2 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Tbilisi International Airport in the Georgian capital city has welcomed its four millionth passenger this year, TAV Georgia, the company operating Tbilisi and Batumi airports in the country, said.

"This figure represents a “record” in the history of the company since 2005," the statement reads.

Passenger traffic figures at the Airport are expected to reach more than 4.8 million this year.

The country hosted almost six million international travellers in the first nine months of the year, marking a 4.1% year-on-year increase.