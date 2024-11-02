Israeli strike halts Iranian mid-range missile assembly

2 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel’s airstrike against Iran on October 26 shredded Tehran’s strategic air defenses and severely damaged missile production facilities, Wall Street Journal reported citing U.S. and Israeli officials.

"Some U.S. officials said that Iran’s production of solid-fueled missiles could be delayed by a year or more," the report reads.

Israel’s main targets at the missile facilities were so-called planetary mixers, which are used to blend components for solid rocket fuel used in its most advanced missile. The mixers can’t be easily replaced, analysts said.

On October 26, Israel struck key facilities for producing solid-fueled missiles at the sprawling Parchin military site near Tehran and at the Shahroud ballistic missile and space center run by the IRGC.